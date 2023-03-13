  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Raina’s Disordered Eating, One Year Later

Posted by

Mar 13, 2023
Raina’s Disordered Eating, One Year Later

A year ago we spoke with a young woman we’re calling Raina, who felt she was on the verge of developing an eating disorder. For context and perspective, we spoke with comedian Margaret Cho, who's struggled with eating disorders much of her life. This week, we get an update on how Raina is doing one year later.

Please note: This episode deals with eating disorders and includes discussion of child sexual abuse. If you or someone you know are affected by an eating disorder, you can get more information from the National Eating Disorders Association online or by calling their helpline: 800-931-2237.

This episode originally aired on January 9, 2017, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Shoshana Gold, with editing help from Dan Charles. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Third Try" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Quiet Horizon" by Daniel Jensen
  • "Secret Handshake" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Gravel and Dirt" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "I Still Can't Believe" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of iStock/ttatty

View Transcript



Filed under //                             

comments powered by Disqus