Gary Gulman's Ice Cream Joke Was A Cry For Help

Feb 26, 2024
Gary Gulman’s Ice Cream Joke Was A Cry For Help

Gary Gulman did so many food bits early in his stand-up career that he joked he was "a strictly food-based comic." But as his comedy started to evolve in new directions, the role of food in his act changed, too. Instead of observational humor, Gary now uses food in a more personal way — from talking about ice cream as a window into his clinical depression, to skewering income inequality through a discussion of Pop-Tarts. Gary joins Dan to discuss his personal and professional evolution over the past 30 years, through a survey of his three decades of food jokes. Plus Gary shares an entirely new joke about the word “spork.”

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Transcription by Emily Nguyen and publishing by Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • “False Alarm” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Trippin” by Erick Anderson
  • “One Time” by Jordan Bleau
  • “Playful Rhodes” by Stephen Clinton Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Gary Gulman.

