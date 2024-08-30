  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Reheat: Beyond Pot Brownies (with Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad)

Aug 30, 2024
Reheat: Beyond Pot Brownies (with Radiolab’s Jad Abumrad)

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Dan and Radiolab's Jad Abumrad explore the new frontier of weed-infused foods with a pastry chef. They'll tell you how it tastes. They'll tell you how it makes them feel. And they'll tell you what happens when you eat way, way too much of it.

This episode contains explicit language.

This episode originally aired on June 7, 2015, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Talia Ralph, and the Radiolab team, with editing help from Shoshana Gold. Sound design by Alex Overington. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Private Detective" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Midnight Grind" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Steady" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Fresh Air" by Erick Anderson
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.

