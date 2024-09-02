  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Hitting The Taco Trail With José Ralat

Posted by

Sep 02, 2024
Hitting The Taco Trail With José Ralat
José Ralat’s job at Texas Monthly magazine is so unique that when he got it five years ago, it made national news. One headline read: “The Job You Wish You Had: Taco Editor.” Yes, taco editor. Back in 2020, José traveled more than 10,000 miles around the state eating tacos in preparation for Texas Monthly's Taco Issue, that comes out only once every five years. In this week’s podcast, we tag along as he hits the road in search of the best that Texas has to offer. Plus he explains why Tex-Mex deserves more respect, and why America’s regional tacos are just as legit as Mexico’s. Buckle up!

This episode originally aired on November 15, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Andres O’Hara and Emma Morgenstern. It was edited by Tracey Samuelson and mixed by Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

