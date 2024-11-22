  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: These Chefs Want You To Talk Politics At Dinner

Posted by

Nov 22, 2024
Reheat: These Chefs Want You To Talk Politics At Dinner

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Tunde Wey learned to cook at home with his family in Nigeria. Sean Sherman grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota. Today they're both using food to explore politics and educate diners about the world beyond the dinner table. "Food is a delicious tool," says Tunde, "but it's pointing to something bigger."

This episode originally aired on January 29, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, with editing by Peter Clowney. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Pong" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • Legend" by Erick Anderson
  • "Hot Night" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Quiet Horizon" by Daniel Jensen
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo by Michael Litchfield (courtesy of Tunde Wey).

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                 

comments powered by Disqus