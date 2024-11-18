  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
A Salty Medical Mystery

Nov 18, 2024
A Salty Medical Mystery
A couple years ago, Abigail Keel started having debilitating attacks of vertigo. Once she got a diagnosis, the treatment seemed simple enough: reduce your salt intake to 1500 milligrams per day. But that change upended Abigail’s life in ways she never expected, altering her relationship with food, and leading her to question the way we think about medical diets in the first place. After all that, would the treatment at least help her vertigo?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo, with production this week by Abigail Keel. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Photo courtesy of Abigail Keel

