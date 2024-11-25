  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Comic Fortune Feimster Joined The Swim Team For The Fun Dip

Nov 25, 2024
Comic Fortune Feimster Joined The Swim Team For The Fun Dip

"I've always been a fan of food," comedian Fortune Feimster says in her 2020 stand up special, Sweet and Salty. She joined the swim team in grade school just for the snacks. As a chubby kid who became a chubby adult, she often played her body for laughs. But in recent years her approach to both comedy and food has evolved. Fortune talks with Dan about struggling to hold back when you really love to eat. She also shares the lesson she learned from her grandmother, and tells the story of the meatball sliders that almost made her and her fiancé break up.

Fortune's new special, Crushing It, will be available December 3 on Netflix.

This episode originally aired on March 2, 2020 and was produced by Dan Pashman and Emma Morgenstern, with editing by Tracey Samuelson and mixing by Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O’Connell, and Giulia Leo. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

