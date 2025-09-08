Soju, Snacks, And Ramen: How To Party Like A Korean

This week’s show is a raucous Korean-style night out, all on a weekday afternoon. Dan heads to Orion Bar in Brooklyn to learn how to drink like a Korean with Irene Yoo and Peter Kim. Irene is the owner of Orion Bar and author of Soju Party, a book of drink and food recipes that’s also a guide to Korean drinking culture. She shows Dan some drinking games and explains the importance of never pouring your own drink. Then Peter Kim joins the party and cooks up some ramen dishes from his new cookbook, Instant Ramen Kitchen.

Catch Dan in conversation with Peter tomorrow night, September 9 at 7pm, at Yu & Me Books in NYC. And check out Peter’s new project, The Infinite Table.

