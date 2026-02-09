Sporkful Dating Game: Suitcase Full Of Cheese Edition

This week, The Sporkful plays matchmaker! We put out the call for Sporkful listeners looking for love, and many of you responded. We used our proprietary algorithm (i.e. a producer looking at a spreadsheet) to set up and record two blind dates — one in New York and one in Chicago. Will their love smolder like a kebab on a hot grill? Or will they repel each other, like oil and vinegar in a salad dressing that hasn’t been properly emulsified?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice. Special thanks this week to Shantel Holder, Andrea Quinn, and Shawn Allee.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Plucked Globe" by Hans Erickson

"Gust Of Wind" by Max Greenhalgh

"Hot Night" by Calvin Dashielle

"Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan

"Company Light" by Hayley Briasco

"Can You Dig It" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of Jonathan Beard/flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.