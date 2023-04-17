  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Squishy Or Crunchy? Why Texture Matters

Posted by

Apr 17, 2023
Squishy Or Crunchy? Why Texture Matters
Crunchy, creamy, squishy, slimy… the list goes on. Texture might not be the first thing you think of when describing your favorite foods, but it plays a big role in the foods you love and the foods you hate. And it’s not just an individual preference; culture can help determine whether you love crunchy or squishy foods. On today’s show, we’re bringing you an episode from our friends at Gastropod that dives into the world of food texture and the scientists who study it.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Lucky Strike" by Erick Anderson
  • "Dreamin Long" by Erick Anderson
  • "Hot Night Instrumental"  by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Happy Jackson" by Ken Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of cezzie901/flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0.

 

