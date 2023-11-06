  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
How To Make A Battle-Ready Pizza

Nov 06, 2023
How did the U.S. military create a pizza that soldiers could eat on the battlefield? Our friends at the podcast Proof from America’s Test Kitchen follow the five-year journey to create the world's most shelf-stable pizza. In the process, they learn about ration bars made with ultrasonic technology, and how to keep cheese the right color in extreme conditions.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Julia Russo.

Interstitial music in this episode by Bryan Campbell of Signal Sounds, Kyle Forester, Jordan Pierson, and Black Label Music:

  • "Dreamin" by Erick Anderson
  • "New Old" by JT Bates

Photo courtesy of U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC) licensed under (PDM 1.0 DEED).

