  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Apr 10, 2023
Bill Nye, The FOOD Science Guy!
Bill Nye is a goofball nerd to the core, and he’s built a career on making science fun and accessible for everyone. So can Bill give Dan some satisfying answers to big, and small, food science questions? Like what’s the deal with the five second rule? And how should we think about GMOs? Then, Bill and Corey S. Powell, his co-host on the podcast Science Rules!, chat with listeners to explain the science of salting pasta water, and what the deal is with lab-grown meat. 

This episode originally aired on July 22, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Ngofeen Mputubwele. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson
  • "Happy Jackson" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Saturn Returns" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Feel Real Good" by William Van De Crommert
  • "Hip Hop Slidester" by Steve Pierson

Photo courtesy of Flickr.

