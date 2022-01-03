BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

The Hardest Beer Test In The World

Posted by

Jan 03, 2022
The Hardest Beer Test In The World
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Mandy Naglich is an award-winning home brewer who also writes and teaches about beer. Now she wants to become a Master Cicerone — basically the beer equivalent of a master sommelier. There are only 19 in the world, and just three are women. If Mandy wants to be number 20, she’ll need to pass a grueling two-day exam that includes identifying beers by taste and smell, pairing beers with food, and fixing a broken draft line. Dan selflessly offers himself up as Mandy’s beer-tasting study buddy, and we get a glimpse of the depth of her knowledge. But will it be enough for her to become a Master Cicerone?

To sign up for one of Mandy Naglich's virtual beer workshops, go to BeersWithMandy.com.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Hennepin" by James Buckley and Brian Bradley
  • "Happy Jackson" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Bandstand" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Silver Bucket Seat" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Lowtown" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Lost and Found" by Casey Hjelmberg
  • "Trip with You" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Mandy Naglich.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                         

comments powered by Disqus