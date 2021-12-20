BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

New Year’s Food Resolutions 2022

Dec 20, 2021
What foods do Sporkful listeners resolve to eat more of in the new year, and why? And what’s Dan’s New Year’s food resolution for 2022? All is revealed in our annual year-end spectacular. Plus we replay one of our favorite episodes of the year… It’s not for foodies, it’s for lovers! Earlier this year we put out the call for Sporkful listeners looking for love, and hundreds of you responded. We listen in on two blind Zoom dates that resulted from our extremely unscientific matchmaking. Is The Sporkful enough of a spark to ignite a grease fire of passion for two eaters? Or will these dates turn as cold as take-out fries?

