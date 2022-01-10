BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Should You Put Ice In Your Milk?

Jan 10, 2022
Should You Put Ice In Your Milk?
Should you eat fast food on vacation, or should every meal be at a special local place? Is soup bar food? Does ice belong in milk? Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings join Dan to answer your questions — and to settle some long-standing food disputes of their own. Brittany and Eric co-host the podcast For Colored Nerds, a show about Black culture. They’re also old friends, which means they argue about everything — from how Eric eats wings to the merits of soup. So they’re well-qualified to help when an eighth-grader calls in about a dispute in his class, and when two best friends differ in their approach to vacation eating.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "New Hot Shtick" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Star Shootin'" by Hayley Briasco

