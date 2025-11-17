The Last Meal Roy Wood Jr. Made For His Father

Roy Wood Jr. has long used humor to discuss topical issues and get at deeper truths. As a correspondent for The Daily Show, and now as the host of Have I Got News For You on CNN, he brings his own unique sensibility to political comedy. In his new memoir, The Man Of Many Fathers, he goes deep on his complicated relationship with his father, and the role food played in crucial moments of his childhood. Roy tells Dan about elaborate breakfasts he ate in the car with his mom, his father’s favorite on-the-road snacks, and the final meal that he made his dad — which left Roy with more questions than answers.

Sign up for our newsletter by December 8 for a chance to win a copy of The Man Of Many Fathers! Open to U.S. entrants only.

This episode contains explicit language.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Morgan Johnson, and Jazzmin Sutherland.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Sun So Sunny” by Calvin Dashielle

“Slightly Carbonated” by Erick Anderson

“Like That” by Paul Fischer and Michael Redict

“Legend” by Erick Anderson

“Hot Night” by Calvin Dashielle

“Saturn Returns” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

“Dilly Dally” by Hayley Briasco

Photo courtesy of Peter Yang.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.