Eva Longoria Is A Huge Food Nerd

Eva Longoria is a household name for her work as a TV star, director, and producer. But when she sits down with Dan, she reveals another side of her personality: She’s a huge food nerd. She explores this side in her new CNN show, Searching for France, and on her podcast Hungry for History. This week, Eva shares some of the most surprising things she’s learned in the Searching For series, from how jalapeños got their name to how modern French bakeries are connected to the French Revolution. Plus, Eva tells us why her way of eating tamales upsets her husband so much, and the dishes she cooks as soon as she gets off a 12-hour flight.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Casey Holford, and India Rice.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Crystal Light" by Aibai Tarrant

"Playful Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan

"Comin' For A Change" by Stephen Sullivan

"Back At It" by Bira

"The Huxtables" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Plucked Globe" by Hans Erickson

"Rogue Apples" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks

"Slightly Carbonated" by Erick Anderson

"Happy Jackson" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of CNN.

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