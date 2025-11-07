  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Phil Rosenthal Has A Menu Strategy (Reheat)

Posted by

Nov 07, 2025
Phil Rosenthal Has A Menu Strategy (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Wherever Phil Rosenthal goes, he wants to eat — which explains the name of his Netflix show, Somebody Feed Phil. He travels the world with wide eyes, an empty stomach, and a bottomless supply of delight at the people and food he encounters. And before Somebody Feed Phil and his new podcast Naked Lunch, Phil created the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, which used food as a key source of tension between the characters. Over lunch at Frenchette, Dan and Phil swap menu strategies, dissect the role of food in a classic Raymond episode, and get into Phil’s relationship with his parents, who were Holocaust survivors who didn’t understand his passion for fine dining.

This episode originally aired on July 18, 2022, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, Jared O'Connell, and Tanaka Muvavarirwa. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Morgan Johnson, and Jazzmin Sutherland. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Comin For A Change " by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Limon Coke" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Mouse Song Light" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Playful Rhodes" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "All Black" by Erick Anderson
  • "Trippin'" by Erick Anderson
  • "Secret Handshake" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Simple Song" by Chris Bierden
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad 

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

