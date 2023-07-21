Why Barbie’s First Dreamhouse Didn’t Have A Kitchen

When the first Barbie Dreamhouse came out in 1962, it didn’t have a kitchen. Fast forward to today and there are a dozen chef Barbies. What does that say about Barbie, and about American food culture? We talk with Helene Siegel, author of The Barbie Party Cookbook (1991), about why Mattel resisted having Barbie cook for so long. Then Dan dines with food writer Helen Rosner at the pop-up Malibu Barbie Cafe in New York City. They debate whether a breakfast burrito is Barbie food and receive a show-stopping pink dessert.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Beep Boop" by Dylan Myers

"All Thumbs" by Black Label Productions

"Kellyanne Instrumental" by Paul Fonfara

"Gust of Wind" by Max Greenhalgh

"Summertime Delight" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

"Young and Free" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman.