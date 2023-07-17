  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Why Ice Is This Summer’s Hottest Trend

Posted by

Jul 17, 2023
Why Ice Is This Summer’s Hottest Trend

Once known for its glacial pace, ice news today is breaking. In the wake of Starbucks’ recent announcement that they’re changing their ice, we’re devoting an entire episode to the drink chiller in all its forms: pellet ice, giant ice cubes, bagged ice, and more. Ice cube reporter Camper English, author of The Ice Book, tells us about his breakthrough method for making crystal-clear ice, and which shapes work best for which drinks. Plus he helps us distill the Starbucks news, and we carve out some time to learn about ice history.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with production this week by Johanna Mayer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Summer of Our Lives" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Horn in the City" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Twenty 99" by Erick Anderson
  • "Trippin" by Erick Anderson
  • "All Black" by Erick Anderson
  • "When You’re Away" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Feel Real Good Instrumental" by William Van De Crommert
  • "New Old" by James Thomas Bates

Photo courtesy of Chris Rycroft/flickr (CC BY 2.0).

