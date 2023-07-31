  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Tommy Pico’s Food History Wasn’t Lost. It Was Stolen.

Posted by

Jul 31, 2023
Tommy Pico’s Food History Wasn’t Lost. It Was Stolen.

A few years ago, Tommy Pico, a queer indigenous American poet, and lover of junk food, set out to learn how to cook. He wanted to get healthier, but also, he wanted a food culture to replace the one that was wiped out when the federal government forced his ancestors onto a reservation. Rather than turn to the past to connect with that culture, Tommy turned to friends to build a new one. His new book Feed, an epic poem, is the result of that journey.

Tommy and Dan chat about the horrors of airport vegetarian options (pesto-basil-mozzarella with soggy bread smh), what it’s like when the food you grow up with is connected to trauma, and how queerness and looking to the future creates an opportunity to make your own legacy. Tommy also reads his poem, "I See The Fire That Burns Inside You."

This episode originally aired on November 4, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Ngofeen Mputubwele, Peter Clowney, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this show by Black Label Music:

  • "Acrobate" by Digi G Alessio
  • "Fresh Air" by Erick Anderson
  • "Kenny" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Waltz" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks
  • "Marimba Feels Good" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Can't Bring Me Down" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Django On A Leash" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of Tommy Pico.

