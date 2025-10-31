A Comprehensive Candy Treatise For Halloween (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

This week we're talking about a number of key candy issues with special guests in time for Halloween. You'll hear from a Colorado-based Eater whose highly comprehensive candy treatise is on our blog and a candy blogger who has a Kit Kat eating technique that is bound to cause sustained widespread controversy or at the very least an significant uptick in chocolate-smeared fingers.

This episode originally aired on and was produced by Dan Pashman and Mark Garrison. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell Morgan Johnson, and Jazzmin Sutherland. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

“Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of slgckgc/flickr licensed under CC BY 2.0.

