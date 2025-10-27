  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Posted by

Oct 27, 2025
What Makes Dorie Greenspan’s Recipes So Good?

Ask folks in the world of food and cookbooks, “Who writes the best recipes?” and you’ll hear one name more than any other: Dorie Greenspan. "Dorie does rock solid recipes," says Chandra Ram, who judges the prestigious IACP Cookbook Awards. So what's Dorie doing that makes her recipes better than others? This week, we travel to her home in Connecticut to find out. We watch her test a recipe, and get a look at her butter fridge. We also hear how Julia Child helped shape her career.

Dorie's new book is Dorie's Anytime Cakes and her newsletter is XOXO Dorie

Here's the recipe for the nubbly nugget cookies that Dorie made in the episode.

Nubbly Nuggets

A push-button cookie that manages to be both unassuming and seductive. It’s very much like an old-fashioned macaroon, but with more flavors and a more interesting texture, and just a little like a truffle. The cookies are made in a food processor and include almonds – I usually start with whole, skin-on almonds – unsweetened coconut, chopped dark chocolate, a bit of cinnamon (if you’d like) and some sugar. When the mixture is sandy, you pulse in egg whites – they’re what give the cookies a slight crust – and scoop the dough out onto a baking sheet. You get a lot of pleasure for what amounts to about 5 minutes of work.

Makes about 30 cookies

4 1/2 ounces (125 grams; about 1 cup whole and about 1 1/4 cups slivered or sliced) almonds, whole
1 1/4 cups (100 grams) shredded unsweetened coconut
1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, to taste (optional)
1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
1/3 cup (60 grams) coarsely chopped semi- or bittersweet chocolate
3 large egg whites, stirred just enough to break them up

Center a rack in the oven and preheat it to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Put all of the ingredients except the chocolate and egg whites in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the mixture is sandy – it’s okay if you’ve got a few larger bits. Drop in the chocolate and pulse a few times to chop. Add the egg whites in three additions, pulsing after each, until the dough, which will look like a paste, holds together.

Drop the dough by rounded teaspoonfuls or use a small cookie scoop, one with a capacity of about 2 teaspoons (my preferred method), leaving an inch between each mound of dough.

Bake the cookies for 22 to 25 minutes, or until they feel just firm when gently pressed and, most important, can be peeled away from the paper or mat. Place the baking sheet on a rack and let the cookies come to room temperature before serving or storing them.

Storing: The cookies will keep for up to 4 days in a covered container at room temperature.

This episode originally aired on April 20, 2020, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Julia Shu, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Morgan Johnson, and Jazzmin Sutherland.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Birthday Party" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "The Huxtables" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Summer Getaway" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Cracker Jack" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Trip With You" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photos courtesy of Dan Pashman and Katie Donnelly.

View Transcript



