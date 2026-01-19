  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
At 90, Jacques Pépin Is Still Teaching And Learning

Posted by

Jan 19, 2026
At 90, Jacques Pépin Is Still Teaching And Learning

Jacques Pépin just turned 90, and he’s spent his career defying expectations. By 1958, at the age of 23, he had cooked for three French presidents. But he left that life to work at a high-end restaurant in New York, then gave that up to cook at Howard Johnson’s, making food for the masses. After a life-altering accident, Jacques found his next love: teaching other people how to cook. By the early ‘90s he was one of America’s best-known TV chefs. This week, Dan visits Jacques at his home in Connecticut, where the chef shares his recipe for SPAM, talks about his pivot to Instagram, and discusses the pleasures of a life spent experimenting.

Jacques Pépin's latest book is The Art of Jacques Pépin: Favorite Recipes and Paintings from My Life in the Kitchen.

This episode originally aired on January 24, 2022, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

