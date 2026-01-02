  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Cold Case: Office Fridge Food Theft Edition (Reheat)

Jan 02, 2026
Cold Case: Office Fridge Food Theft Edition (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

It’s Elkhart, Indiana, 2001. Two inches of Heather Coleman's turkey club disappear from her office fridge. The thief is nowhere to be found. And Heather’s life will never be the same. In this tribute to the hit podcast Serial, we investigate the shocking true story of an office fridge food theft.

This episode originally aired on March 12, 2015 and May 9. 2022. It was produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini, with editorial help by Chris Bannon and Leital Molad, along with Johanna Mayer and Andres O'Hara.  The Serial theme song was composed by Nick Thorburn. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Broken Castle" by Bijou Basil
  • "Immobilessence" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Private Detective" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Cautiously Optimistic" by OK Factor
  • “Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dennis Sylvester Hurd (public domain).

