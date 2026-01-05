Why Are Root Beer Floats Special? Because Science!

Should you rinse ice before you pour a carbonated drink over it? What’s the best way to store fresh bread? And is there a reason to drink room temp water between bites of ice cream? Daniel Gritzer, editorial director of Serious Eats, and Swetha Sivakumar, who writes a food science Substack, join Dan to answer your food science questions. They also help Grace in Minneapolis, whose fresh bread dispute is threatening her marriage. Put on your nerd glasses and fire up your Bunsen burners!

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Intrepid Stratagem" by Stephen Sullivan

"Clean" by JT Bates

"Rock A By Glock" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Twenty 99" by Erick Anderson

"Young And Free" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of iStock.com/bhofack2.

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.