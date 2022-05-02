Where Houston’s Afghan Refugees Go For A Taste Of Home

10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
May 02, 2022
Over the past year, Houston has taken in more Afghan refugees than any other American city. When they arrive, Omer Yousafzai is there to welcome them. He owns The Afghan Village restaurant, which has become a community hub and gathering place for Afghans and non-Afghans alike. Dan heads to Houston to share a meal with Omer at The Afghan Village. Over palau and kabobs — cooked with the help of Omer’s nine-year-old son — they talk about how Omer’s time as a defense contractor in the war in Afghanistan inspired him to open the restaurant, the place’s rocky first days, and why some people eat there for free.

If you are looking for organizations helping to resettle Afghans and Ukrainians displaced by war, you can check out The Alliance in Houston, and the International Rescue Committee.

