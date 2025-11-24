  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
What’s It Like To Cook With A Brain Injury?

Nov 24, 2025
What's It Like To Cook With A Brain Injury?

How does a traumatic brain injury affect the way you cook and eat? Filmmaker Cheryl Green, who has a brain injury, satirizes her own experiences in the kitchen in a short video called “Cooking With Brain Injury.” This week Dan talks with Cheryl about what it means to live with an invisible disability, how it affects her cooking, and why asking for help can be a beautiful thing. Plus, Cheryl records herself making a meal.

Watch “Cooking With Brain Injury” with audio description or without. Cheryl is the co-founder of POD Access, whose mission is to support deaf and disabled podcasters. Her podcast Pigeonhole includes an episode about recording herself for The Sporkful and talking about the activist Alice Wong.

This episode originally aired on April 5, 2021, and was edited by Tracey Samuelson. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Morgan Johnson, and Jazzmin Sutherland.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Hot Night" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Pong" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt
  • "Electro Italy" by Nicholas Rod
  • "Sun So Sunny" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Homefront" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Kellyanne" by Paul Fonfara

Photo courtesy of Cheryl Green.

