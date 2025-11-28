What Should Be The Last Cheese On Earth? (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

This week we’re reheating two call-in episodes from 2015. First: Two Sporkful listeners call in to debate the best way to make enchiladas: flat (lasagna style) or rolled. Can Dan's advice restore peace and save Enchilada Party Night? Next up: Adam and Jonathan in L.A. call in to debate a dystopian future with only one cheese and to explain why cheddar is like Hugh Grant. Then Erica in Illinois ponders the metaphysics of grilled cheese sandwiches.

These episodes originally aired on July 13, 2015, and August 31, 2015. They were produced by Dan Pashman and Anne Saini. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, Morgan Johnson, and Jazzmin Sutherland. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"Hip Hop Slidester" by Steve Pierson

"Scrambloid" by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

"Fresh Air" by Erick Anderson

“Soul Good” by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Jane H.

