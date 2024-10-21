“Super Size Me,” Twenty Years Later

  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Oct 21, 2024
Twenty years ago, Morgan Spurlock released his low-budget documentary Super Size Me, and achieved success that most documentary filmmakers can only dream about. The film made millions at the box office, it was nominated for an Academy Award, and it turned Morgan into a star. To this day, the film is still shown in middle school and high school health classes across the country. But in 2017, Morgan made a shocking confession that derailed his career and called into question Super Size Me’s original claims. Earlier this year, Morgan died of cancer. In this week’s show, Sporkul senior producer Andres O’Hara talks with some of the people closest to Morgan to figure out: Who really was Morgan Spurlock? How did Super Size Me become such a huge hit? And after all these years, should we still be showing it to kids?

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Editing by Kameel Stanley. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Legend" by Erick Anderson
  • “PRNDL” by Hayley Briasco
  • “Django On a Leash” by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Cautiously Optimistic” by OK Factor
  • "Mars Casino" by Jake Luck and Collin Weiland
  • "DeSplat" by Paul Fonfara
  • “After Party Mix” by Brannu
  • “Brand New Day” by by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Iced Coffee” by Joshua Addison Leininger
  • "Lost And Found" by Casey Hjelmberg
  • "Narwhal" by Casey Hjelmberg

Photo credit: Gabi Porter / flickr / CC BY-ND 2.0

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful.

