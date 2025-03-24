  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
“Crying In H Mart” Helped Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner Grieve Her Mother

Posted by

Mar 24, 2025
“Crying In H Mart” Helped Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner Grieve Her Mother

Indie musician Michelle Zauner (leader of the band Japanese Breakfast) always had a complicated relationship with her mother, Chongmi. Michelle was born in Seoul and raised in Oregon, where she never felt like she was fully Korean or American. While it was sometimes hard for mother and daughter to understand each other, the thread that kept them together was their shared “Korean appetite,” as Michelle writes in her memoir, Crying in H Mart. Dan talks with Michelle about losing her mother to cancer before she ever had a chance to learn her mom’s recipes. In the wake of Chongmi’s death, Michelle used food — and frequent trips to H Mart — as a way to rediscover her identity, and to grieve.

This episode originally aired on April 19, 2021 and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, and Andres O’Hara. It was edited by Tracey Samuelson. The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and Giulia Leo. Publishing by Shantel Holder.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Gust of Wind" by Max Greenhalgh
  • "Rogue Apples" by Karla Dietmeyer and Olivia Diercks
  • "Young and Free" by by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Summertime Delight" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Mouse Song" by Ken Brahmstedt

 

Music by Japanese Breakfast courtesy of Secretly Group

  • "Everybody Wants To Love You" on Psychopomp (2016)
  • "Psychopomp" on Psychopomp (2016)
  • "Machinist" on Soft Sounds From Another Planet (2017)
  • "Be Sweet" on Jubilee (2021)
  • “Mega Circuit” on For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) (2025)

Photo courtesy of Michelle Zauner.

