2 Chefs And A Lie: Canadian Prime Minister Edition (Reheat)

Posted by

Jan 30, 2026
2 Chefs And A Lie: Canadian Prime Minister Edition (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Dan gives up the hosting chair and becomes a contestant in our most popular (and only) Sporkful game show, 2 Chefs And A Lie! The game is simple. Dan talks with three “chefs.” Two are real, and one is a faker with a made-up resume. Dan gets five questions per chef to determine who’s legit, and who doesn’t know their bass from their elbow. The best part: You can play along! Can you spot the fake chef?

This episode originally aired on July 11, 2022, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Company" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Stepwise Synth Arc" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Intrepid Stratagem" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Comin' For A Change" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of The Sporkful.

