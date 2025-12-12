  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Patti LaBelle Says She Cooks Better Than She Sings (Reheat)

Dec 12, 2025
Patti LaBelle Says She Cooks Better Than She Sings (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Patti LaBelle is not just a music icon, she’s also a food icon. She’s written best-selling cookbooks, hosted a food TV show, and even cooked for Elton John, The Rolling Stones, and Prince. She talks with Dan about touring the segregated South in the ‘60s, the viral video that made her sweet potato pie a Walmart sensation, and the one recipe in her cookbook that’s perfect for women going through menopause. Plus food writer Adrian Miller joins us to discuss why Patti’s sweet potato pie has particular significance in the Black community.

This episode previously aired on June 5, 2017, and November 1, 2021, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Dan Charles. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Feel Real Good" by Will Van De Crommert
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Sandra Alphonse/Flickr. Licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

