  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
For Ghetto Gastro, Food Is A Weapon

Mar 27, 2023
For Ghetto Gastro, Food Is A Weapon
Hip hop records as placemats. A sneaker chandelier, reminiscent of shoes hanging on telephone lines. A bouillabaisse overflowing with seafood from the south of France. That was the scene at one of the high-end events put on by Ghetto Gastro, a Bronx-based culinary collective. Jon Gray, Lester Walker, and Pierre Serrao formed Ghetto Gastro a decade ago, with a mission to present Bronx culture as high culture. Their first cookbook, Black Power Kitchen, co-written with Osayi Endolyn, is “part cookbook, part manifesto. Created with big Bronx energy.” Dan takes a tour of the Bronx with Ghetto Gastro’s founders, hitting up some of the spots that make the borough so special: Kingston Tropical Bakery, Feroza’s Roti Shop, and Green Garden Juice Bar and Health Food Store.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

This episode contains explicit language. 

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Can You Dig It" by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Come At Me (Instrumental)" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Legend (Instrumental)" by Afrokeys
  • "Hot Night (Instrumental)" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Twenty 99"  by Erick Anderson
  • "Lowtown" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Lucky Strike" by Erick Anderson
  • "Rooftop (Instrumental)" by Erick Anderson
  • "Brute Force" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Joshua Woods

