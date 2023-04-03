  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
Are You Eating Chipotle Bowls Wrong?

Posted by

Apr 03, 2023
Are You Eating Chipotle Bowls Wrong?
How do you eat ice cream on a first date? When should you start meal prepping when you’re in a new relationship? What’s the perfect tailgating food? Sam Sanders, Saeed Jones, and Zach Stafford, the hosts of the podcast Vibe Check, join us to chat about food issues and obsessions in their lives. And they help us settle some listener food disputes about repeat recipes, and Chipotle bowls. 

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Dreamin Long" by Erick Anderson
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad
  • "New Old" by James Thomas Bates

Photo: Zoom Screenshot 

 

