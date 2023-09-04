How To Create A New Apple

  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards

Sep 04, 2023
Breeders at Washington State University spent 20 years developing a completely new variety of apple: Cosmic Crisp. What exactly does it take to create a new kind of apple? And how do they come up with a name for it? We team up with Helen Zaltzman of The Allusionist podcast to learn about this apple innovation — and to heap a deserving amount of scorn on the ubiquitous, flavorless Red Delicious. Then we ask, four years after the apple’s launch, was it a success?

This episode originally aired on September 30, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, Ngofeen Mputubwele, Harry Huggins, John DeLore, and Jared O’Connell. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Clean" by J.T. Bates
  • "New Old" by J.T. Bates
  • "Get Your Shoes On Instrumental" by Will Van De Crommert
  • "Mars Casino" by Jake Luck and Collin Weiland
  • "Sweet Summer Love" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "The Cosmos" by Jack Ventimiglia

Photo courtesy of Cosmic Crisp Media Kit.

