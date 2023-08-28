  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
A Garlic Dispute 20 Years In The Making

Aug 28, 2023
A Garlic Dispute 20 Years In The Making
We asked for your food fights and hot takes, and you delivered! We hear about a 20-year dispute over a garlic aversion (with unsavory origins), get to the bottom of the best way to eat a pint of ice cream, and challenge Dan’s long-standing feud with spaghetti. Joining Dan to dish out wisdom are two opinionated, food-obsessed women of letters: Jiayang Fan and Samantha Irby. Jiayang and Sam also come with their own hot takes on Sichuanese beef jerky, mayo, and store-bought vs. homemade food.   

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell, with help this week from Nick Liao and Casey Holford.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "New Old" by J.T. Bates
  • "Summer Getaway" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • "Beep Boop" by Dylan Myers
  • "New Hot Shtick" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Young and Free"by Cullen Fitzpatrick
  • "The Cantina" by Erick Anderson

Photos courtesy of Jiayang Fan and Samantha Irby/ Ted Beranis

