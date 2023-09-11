  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
A Chili Crisp Cookbook And An Ode To Shabbat

Sep 11, 2023
A Chili Crisp Cookbook And An Ode To Shabbat

On today’s show, we’re featuring two new cookbooks that we’re excited about, and the stories of the authors behind them. James Park’s new cookbook Chili Crisp: 50+ Recipes To Satisfy Your Spicy, Crunchy, Garlicky Cravings is a testament to how he’s never really followed the rules — and why that’s his secret weapon. Then we talk with Adeena Sussman, whose new book is Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals From My Table To Yours. Adeena spent years helping to write recipes for other peoples’ best-selling cookbooks, including Chrissy Teigen’s. Only recently did she start putting her own name on the cover — we talk about why.

