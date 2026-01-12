Is It Wrong To Eat Popcorn At The Movies?

French podcaster Samia Basille loves going to the movies. And she enjoys popcorn. But she doesn't think the two should ever be combined. (Many other French people feel the same way.) When Samia spent a few months living in New York, it left her wondering: Why do Americans insist on chowing down on popcorn while watching a movie? This simple question sent her on a quest to understand the history of popcorn in both the U.S. and France, and to see if she could be convinced that noisy, messy popcorn is acceptable at the cinema. What she encounters along the way leads her to question her preconceived notions about popcorn, movies — and herself.

