Is Your Recipe Lying To You?

If you look at any list of best-selling cookbooks, certain words come up over and over again: quick, easy, fast, effortless. But is it actually possible to deliver deliciousness in no time? Or are these recipes too good to be true? This week, we talk with intrepid journalist Tom Scocca, who exposed the dirty secret about caramelized onions; recipe-writing legend Christopher Kimball; and food writer (and mom) Elizabeth Dunn, who’s sick of feeling bad when a recipe turns out to be harder than she expected. And we ask: Why do recipes that look simple on paper turn out to be very different once you get into the kitchen?

Tom Scocca is the editor of Indiginity, and you can read his Slate story about caramelizing onions here. Christopher Kimball is the founder of Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street. Elizabeth Dunn co-writes the newsletter Consumed.

Dan Pashman: Over the course of your career, you've written about a wide range of topics.

Tom Scocca: I have. I've written about weather modification in China, I've written about sports, I've written about politics, media, and also food.

Dan Pashman: And yet after all your, your years and years of a distinguished writing career of covering such a wide range of topics and a wide range of impressive publications, there seems to be one piece. that stands out above all the rest, at least in terms of capturing the most public interest.

Dan Pashman: Nothing I've written has had, um, a sort of a long lasting effect, as the piece I wrote for Slate about how long it takes to caramelize onions.

MUSIC

Dan Pashman: This is The Sporkful, it's not for foodies, it's for eaters, I'm Dan Pashman. Each week on our show we obsess about food to learn more about people.

Dan Pashman: To get things rolling this week, we’re going to jump right into a story, from Tom Scocca, who you just heard at the top. Tom’s been a journalist for decades, he got his start at alt-weeklies in Baltimore and DC, then moved to New York, where he worked at scrappy, edgy websites like Gawker and The Awl. He’s always been a bit of a rabble rouser. He loved writing stories that called out big media when they get things wrong, usually in their coverage of politics or current events. But in the spring of 2012, a different kind of story caught his eye.

Tom Scocca: I can remember it pretty clearly. I was, I was in my living room reading the New York Times, and there was a recipe for scones with caramelized onions.

Dan Pashman: Savory scones?

Tom Scocca: Savory scones. Savory scones. And it said put the onions in a pan and cook them for 10 or 15 minutes until they were golden brown and caramelized.

Dan Pashman: Now I should mention, Tom is not just an accomplished journalist- he's also an experienced home cook. He has a wife and two kids, and at the time, his kids were little -- and he made dinner for the family every night. So Tom sees this instruction to cook onions for 10 or 15 minutes, until caramelized.

Dan Pashman: And you feel that that is not how long it takes to caramelize

Tom Scocca: I know that is not how long it takes to caramelize onions.

Dan Pashman: Now, this wasn’t the first time Tom had seen this. He’d come across recipes in cookbooks, newspapers and magazines, again and again, saying -- cook an onion for 10 or 15 minutes, at which point it will be golden brown and caramelized. This one, in the New York Times? It was the last straw.

Tom Scocca: I snapped. I went on Twitter, I was like, stop lying. Why do recipe writers lie? I think I was using all caps. I reserved all caps for when I was heated.

Dan Pashman: It felt good to get this off his chest -- but Tom wasn’t satisfied.

Tom Scocca: I was like, I'm, I'm still mad. I haven't, I haven't discharged my frustration and anger yet. And, at the time, I had a blog on Slate, and so I just decided I gotta blog this.

Dan Pashman: Tom didn’t know it at the time, but he was about to hit a nerve in the world of recipe writing, and create a space for home cooks to vent about something that had been building up for a long time -- that recipes might be deceiving us.

MUSIC

Dan Pashman: If you look at any list of bestselling cookbooks, there are certain words you see over and over again in the titles: Quick, easy, fast, effortless. These books are essentially promising the same thing as that savory scone recipe -- deliciousness in no time. But is it too good to be true?

Dan Pashman: Today on the show, we ask: Is your recipe lying to you?

Dan Pashman: After firing off an all caps tweet, Tom set out to write a more in depth story. And like the consummate journalist he is, he approached the question objectively.

Tom Scocca: I'm going to wipe my mind clear of my previous assumptions and experience that tells me how long it takes to caramelize onions. And ask myself, okay, if I'm in a huge hurry and I really want to make these scones and I want to believe that they're telling me the truth, how fast can I do it?

Dan Pashman: Tom had seen online that sweet onions would caramelize faster, so he bought one of those, added half to a pan, and turned the heat to high

Tom Scocca: I'll just stand over here, stirring it like crazy.

Dan Pashman: Ten minutes later, the onions were burned. So he tried another method, this one was a tip from the recipe in The New York Times. Start the onions in a dry pan, stir until they darken, then add oil and salt, and saute until they caramelize.

Tom Scocca: You gotta be on top of the stove and the stove has to be roaring and it's, you know. Huge amount of effort.

Dan Pashman: After ten minutes, the onions were still pale. At 15 minutes, they had darkened a little. 20 minutes, they were getting dark, but not caramelized.

Tom Scocca: With all that effort, I think I got it down to like, just under half an hour.

Dan Pashman: Now, the way I know how to caramelize onions is by cooking them at a low or medium-low heat, for at least 40 minutes. It’s a slow process, but you can also leave them alone and go prep other ingredients. If you are cranking the heat to get them done faster, then you gotta be constantly watching the stove, so the onions wouldn’t burn. So, maybe you’d be done a little faster, but it would be a lot more stressful. And you couldn’t do anything else during that time except stir the onions.

Tom Scocca: You're certainly not rolling out and measuring any, like, scone ingredients on the side while you're doing this.

Dan Pashman: and even then it still took you 28 minutes, which was a lot longer than what the recipe said it would take.

Tom Scocca: Right.

Dan Pashman: So Tom writes up his story, and in May 2012 it goes live on Slate with the headline: “Layers of Deceit: Why do recipe writers lie and lie and lie about how long it takes to caramelize onions?”

Dan Pashman: Tom figured he’d get some emails and some tweets in response, and he’d move on to the next story. But that's not what happened.

Tom Scocca: the reaction to the piece was a little overwhelming. People really, really had been looking for someone to either tell them or confirm to them that what recipes were saying to them about caramelizing onions was not true.

MUSIC

Dan Pashman: Tom’s story had a remarkably long life. People would post it or tweet about it years after it had been published. Then in 2016, four years after Tom published his article, he got a small modicum of justice. Sam Sifton, the founding editor of New York Times Cooking, had a weekly newsletter at the time, with recipe recommendations. Sam included an improvised dish of pasta and shrimp with caramelized onions, and then wrote, “Try it, but note well the teachings of Tom Scocca: caramelizing onions takes a lot of time.”

Dan Pashman: Victory right? Somewhat. But attention on the internet can lead to some unexpected consequences. A year later, in 2017, Google was using snippets -- a pre-AI version of that thing where at the top of search results, Google summarizes the info it finds on the web, so you don’t have to click through various links. And there was an issue.

Tom Scocca: There was suddenly this discussion of how Google was pulling bad information into its snippets. And I was like, well, one piece of bad information that I know a lot about now is people saying that you can cook caramelized onions in a really short time. So I was like, okay, so if I Google, Like, how long it takes to cook caramelized onions. Is Google going to find one of these articles out there where somebody is saying, oh, you can do this in 10 minutes? And so, you know, I typed it in and what I got from Google was not somebody else's article. It was mine. And Google was telling everybody that my article said that you could caramelize onions in 10 or 15 minutes.

Dan Pashman: So it was like, it was sort of misinterpreting what you had written.

Tom Scocca: The Google bot was searching the text, finding the part where I was describing the false claim. That it could be done in 10 or 15 minutes and hooking that out and presenting it to the web searcher as the news that you could caramelize onions in 10 or 15 minutes.

Dan Pashman: So unwittingly, you were part of, of spreading the misinformation you were seeking to debunk.

Tom Scocca: Exactly, I was pulled into the misinformation machinery without my knowledge against my will. I mean, this is, this is the thing they always talk about in like fighting misinformation. Usually it's people in politics who are saying it, you know, warning you, don't repeat the false claim

Dan Pashman: Alright. I'm going to run a test right now, Tom. I'm typing it into Google. How long does it take to caramelize onions? Oh, all right. Progress. Caramelizing onions can take at least 45 minutes and often over an hour, depending on the stove and the quantity of onions. The natural sugars in the onions need time to caramelize over low heat. Who are they linking to for that first bit of information? A caramelized onions recipe from Love and Lemons. So they're not, they're not going to give you that, Tom.

Tom Scocca: There was a time, there was a time when I was, um, cited in Wikipedia, about, in the Caramelizing Onions article, but I think someone objected to my lack of credentials, and that got pulled.

Dan Pashman: I'm looking up caramelizing onions, Wikipedia. Onions require 30 to 45 minutes of cooking to caramelize. That's citing footnotes number six and seven. Footnote number six, Tom Scocca.

Tom Scocca: I'm back! Amazing.

Dan Pashman: Little internet justice for you, Tom

Tom Scocca: Yeah, now someone will probably hear this and take me off again.

Dan Pashman: Today, more than a decade after Tom’s original piece was published, he thinks there’s an important lesson in all this.

Tom Scocca: I had caramelized so many onions, caramelized. That I knew how long it took to caramelize onions. And so when I read a recipe that said it took 10 minutes, I said, this recipe's lying to me. I will adjust accordingly. But lots and lots of people would end up with a pan of slightly softened white onions and think they had done it wrong. You know, what I heard from people was that they just thought they were bad cooks, that there was some quality of being a cook that would make your onions turn brown in 10 minutes and they just didn't have it. They believe the recipes. That was what really sort of shook me when I started hearing from people telling me that. That somebody is gonna look at a pan of lightly cooked onions and think it's their fault.

Dan Pashman: But do you think that people who are underestimating how long it takes to caramelize onions in the recipes that they write, are they doing it on purpose? Like, are they, are they writing it knowing that it's not true?

Tom Scocca: I do not know how you can write a recipe telling somebody to spend 10 minutes caramelizing onions if you are someone who cooks and writes recipes and not know that you're, that you're lying.

MUSIC

Tom Scocca: I think that it was somehow, you know, an acceptable fib, that it was just sort of like, if everybody's saying that it takes 10 minutes, then everybody's cook times are going to sort of reflect everyone else's cook times. There's like an industry standard. It just happens that the industry standard is false.

Dan Pashman: Nowadays, if you look for recipes for caramelized onions in the Times, you’ll get ones with 40 minute cook times, not 10 or 15. We asked Sam Sifton if this story affected the way they write recipes at the Times, and he said that no, they didn’t make any changes because of the story. But nevertheless, he loved Tom’s piece when it came out, and references it as often as he can. I believe him, because a few weeks ago, in his newsletter, Sam Sifton wrote, “Yes, it takes a long time to caramelize the onions, longer than most folks care to admit.” And despite this progress at the Times, you can still find recipes on top recipes websites for 15 min caramelized onions. The myth does persist.

Dan Pashman: Tom thinks that this myth is just the tip of the iceberg, that there are plenty of other “acceptable fibs” in recipes.

Dan Pashman: I decided I wanted to try and find out if he was right.

Dan Pashman: If I'm going to go forth from here, Tom, and talk to some recipe writers and recipe developers, should I like shine a spotlight on their face and say, Tom Scocca says you're a liar?

Tom Scocca: That might be a little bit too confrontational. Well if you want to like patch me in and have me call them a liar, you know, let me know.

MUSIC

Dan Pashman: I have one person in mind to talk to, a recipe developer who’s been in the business for decades. But will he open up and give me some real answers? That’s after the break, stick around.

MUSIC

MUSIC

Welcome back to The Sporkful, I’m Dan Pashman. This week we’re focusing on recipe writing gone wrong, but if you want to hear more about the stories behind great recipe writing, then tune in next week, where we talk about one of the best selling cookbooks of all time, which uses a totally different recipe style from just about everyone else. I’m talking about The Joy of Cooking. Megan Scott and John Becker updated and published the 9th edition of the book. John’s great grandmother, Irma Rombauer, wrote the original Joy of Cooking in 1931. And as Meagan and John were revising recipes, they saw just how much food had changed-- like in the recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Megan Scott: In 1943, Irma wrote something like, "Oh, a special type of chocolate has been invented that makes making these cookies so much easier." And she was talking about chocolate chips because before that time, chocolate chips were not a thing. So you would take chocolate and chop it up and add it to your batter. And then they —You know, chocolate chips were invented, making it much easier to make chocolate chip cookies.

Dan Pashman: Right and she's like, "Extra! Extra! Check out the latest in kitchen technology!

Dan Pashman: That episode comes out next week. Of course if you want to make sure you don’t miss that one or any of our episodes, open up your podcasting app, whatever app you’re using to listen right now, go to the Sporkful show page, and click follow, subscribe, plus, or heart, or like, or whatever the button is on your app. Then we can hang out all the time. You can do it right now while you’re listening. Thanks. OK, let’s get back to the show.

Dan Pashman: I wanted to find out -- Are recipe writers intentionally deceiving us with instructions that make recipes seem like they’ll be quicker and easier than they are? If so, why?

Dan Pashman: I should say, last year I published my own cookbook, but I worked with a team of pro recipe writers for the book. I’m not a trained chef, I was more the stand-in for the home cook.

Dan Pashman: I wanted to talk to someone who’s a real expert, who’s written and read A LOT of recipes. Christopher Kimball. He created America’s Test Kitchen and Cook’s Country magazine, and since 2016 he’s been running his new company, Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street.

Dan Pashman: Chris has a well-earned reputation for his painstaking approach to testing recipes. This is not a guy who cuts corners. But as he looks out at the ever-growing world of cookbooks and online recipes, does he see the same deceptions that Tom Scocca sees? Is there an open secret in the recipe world that’s being kept from the rest of us?

Christopher Kimball: Dan, you are a conspiracy theorist. You're a culinary conspiracy theorist.

Dan Pashman: Were you in that smoke filled room, Chris?

Christopher Kimball: I know, we had this meeting back in 1973 and you weren't, you weren't there. You missed that one.

Dan Pashman: I pressed my case to Chris. We know people love quick and easy. Doesn’t that put pressure on recipe writers to make their recipes seem quicker and easier than they are?

Christopher Kimball: Did you have a really bad experience early in your career with a recipe that really pissed you off? You, you've really got it out for recipe writers. I can tell you, I mean, you're not letting go. You, you got your teeth deeply into this one,

Dan Pashman: I was getting nowhere. I decided to try a different approach:

Dan Pashman: What is your take on cooking times in recipes?

Christopher Kimball: Where do I begin? Cooking times and recipes are utterly totally worthless.

Dan Pashman: AH HA! Is this a crack in the wall of silence? Not really. Chris insists there’s no conspiracy. But he does have a theory on why cook times aren’t always accurate:

Christopher Kimball: I think people have an idea in their head from prior work, how long it takes to do standard tasks, right?

Dan Pashman: By people, Chris means recipe developers

Christopher Kimball: They're just like putting these numbers down. And I cook at, I cook a recipe, even from our own cooks sometimes. And I'm going like these times, make no sense to me. And the reason is on the stovetop, it depends on the type of pot you're using. It depends what kind of heat you're using. And in the oven itself, every oven heats differently because most ovens are not accurately calibrated.

Dan Pashman: So there are too many variables in a home kitchen for a recipe writer to figure out a precise cooking time for everyone. Also, some issues can be a result of a poor choice of words. Chris agrees that you can’t truly caramelize onions in 10 or 15 minutes, the sugars just don’t break down that fast. But in that time you can soften them and they can be very delicious, and for some recipes that works. Just don’t call it caramelization.

Dan Pashman: The more I talked to Chris, the more I saw evidence of this gap between recipe developers and home cooks. A home cook, especially a less experienced one, sees a recipe as a precise set of instructions they have to follow to a T. But Chris has a different view:

Christopher Kimball: A recipe, sort of a, you know, vague suggestion about how to do something. If you had the proper ingredients at the proper temperature, the proper cookware, you've read the recipe and you have enough time.

Dan Pashman: Alright, so maybe it’s not so much a conspiracy as it is an issue that arises when experienced recipe developers --in professional grade kitchens-- write recipes for home cooks with all kinds of setups and all levels of experience.

Dan Pashman: But still there are some open secrets in the recipe writing world. When I started working on my cookbook, I was shocked to learn that in recipe writing, it’s standard not to include prep time in the total cook time. So when a recipe says that it’ll take 35 minutes, that usually doesn’t include peeling and chopping.

Christopher Kimball: The ingredient list is, is post-prep, it's you, you've done all your prep and then you go to step one. So I don't think you should include prep time

Dan Pashman: Really? I, I just feel like the average home cook opens a recipe and they say they see an amount of time and in their head, they think: this is the amount of time that I have to cook dinner from start to finish. From the moment I'm looking at this piece of paper to the time the food's on the table, I have one hour. And if the recipe says 45 minutes, they say, okay, great. I have time for this. And then they don't realize that there's actually a half an hour of additional work that isn't factored into that 45.

Christopher Kimball: Everybody who knows how to cook knows that it takes people who have less experience forever to do the prep. So I don't think you can actually include prep time, because that's so all over the place. It might take somebody 45 minutes to prep, other person four minutes.

Dan Pashman: On this issue, Chris and I will have to agree to disagree. I get what he’s saying, but I think that recipe writers should do their best to estimate how long it’ll take the average home cook to make a recipe from start to finish, including prep. To consciously choose to leave out a big part of the process makes recipes seem a lot faster, and easier, than they actually are.

Dan Pashman: In my cookbook, I decided to include prep time in my recipes. And I’m not alone. Now, The New York Times includes prep time in its recipes. But there are still many cookbooks that don’t.

Dan Pashman: And many of them are these best-selling cookbooks that promise faster, easier recipes. Forget 30 minute meals, now it's 15 minute meals. How many home cooked meals can you realistically make in 15 minutes?

Christopher Kimball: Look, I think people who buy those books know it's ridiculous. I mean, it's sort of like, it's an inside joke on both the author and the buyer of the book. They both know it's kind of not really going to happen. But, you

Dan Pashman: I'm not sure. I think less experienced home cooks really do rely on that time estimate and it's Tuesday night. They got to get dinner on the table and the recipe says 45 minutes and they have 46 minutes till dinner needs to be ready and then the recipe ends up taking them an hour and 15 minutes and they get super stressed

Christopher Kimball: Caveat emptor, buyer beware. Look, if you buy a book that promises fabulous recipes in 15 minutes and most of the recipes aren't very good. Okay. Well now, now buyer, you've been, you've learned your lesson. Look, I, this is really weird. I'm coming across as being like, like, like defending the right of people to produce crappy recipes for the market. And you're the guy going, there's a smoke filled room and these people, they didn't actually get together, but they all are on the same page. When they go to these food conferences, they silently nod to each other with a knowing smile.

Dan Pashman: It's just a wink and a

Christopher Kimball: A wink and a nod, and it's like, you know, we're not fixing oil prices, but yes, we are.

Dan Pashman: We're gonna caramelize those onions in eight minutes, aren't we? Yeah, that's right.

MUSIC- Talk To Me Now

Liz Dunn: As any individual recipe developer or chef, you don't want your time estimates to sit as outliers with the whole group.

Dan Pashman: This is Liz Dunn, a journalist who reports on food, business, and culture. Before that, she co-wrote cookbooks with chefs, and adapted recipes for the Wall Street Journal.

Dan Pashman: And she has her own theory on why writers feel pressure to make recipes look easier than they are. Because as a writer, your recipe is essentially in competition with other recipes for similar dishes -- a competition to get cooked.

Liz Dunn: You're putting together a lasagna recipe and everybody else's lasagna recipe says it's like an hour, start to finish. You're not going to be the guy who's like, this is a two and a half hour lasagna because you know, it just, it, it, it makes you look undesirable. So I think everybody is sort of going along with this, um, this sort of like group delusion, but nobody is doing anything intentionally harmful.

Dan Pashman: It may not be intentionally harmful, but Liz says it can be harmful nonetheless. To understand how, first you have to know a bit more about Liz’s relationship to cooking.

Liz Dunn: You know I had been a home cook who in my teens and 20s who just loved to dive into complex, meaty recipes.

Dan Pashman: But in 2015, her first child was born, and life suddenly got a lot busier.

Liz Dunn: I have now his nap time as my only time to do the entire contents of my life. And so I thought, you know, ok, no problem. Because there's such, there's an entire universe of quick and easy recipes, right? So I'm just gonna sort of, I'm gonna pivot to those. And it'll be great. And I quickly realized that those recipes were neither quick or easy by the standards of a person who had, you know, a newborn and then a toddler.

Dan Pashman: Fast forward to today.

Liz Dunn: I have a 10 year old, an 8 year old, and a 4 year old. And I still find the recipes that I come across profoundly not quick or easy.

Dan Pashman: There’s the inaccurate cook times, the omission of prep times, all stuff we’ve talked about. But there are other ways that recipes look easier than they are. Some recipes have hidden recipes inside of them-- meaning that one of the ingredients is a separate recipe found on a different page. Like a taco recipe where one of the ingredients is “picked onions- recipe on page 60.”

Liz Dunn: There is no such thing as a 15 minute recipe. If you're really, if you are really taking into account all of the time that goes into executing a recipe, like from the moment I step into my kitchen and I read that recipe to the moment I've washed the last pan, I'm gonna say a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a 15 minute recipe. Maybe ramen. not something that has 14 ingredients and involves getting three different pans out. Like, that is, that is not a 15 minute recipe.

Dan Pashman: On top of all of that, there’s the basic reality that making meals on a regular basis is a lot of work. You need to plan the meal, buy the ingredients, wash the veggies, and make sure your kitchen is actually clean enough to cook in, before you can get to step 1 of the recipe. For the majority of US households, that work falls on women. A Pew study from 2019 found that 71 percent of mothers handle both the grocery shopping and the cooking for the family.

Dan Pashman: Liz can see all these structural problems now, but in her early years of parenting, trying to cook dinner while doing a million other things, she blamed herself.

Liz Dunn: there is nothing more discouraging that when you are ending your workday, you're at the end of a long workday, you come home and when you cannot execute a recipe that has been billed to you as simple or easy because either because you don't have enough time or because it's actually more complicated than it looks. I mean, that that really is a major downer. That's a terrible, terrible way to end your day is to fail at this thing that you're being told is so simple.

MUSIC

Liz Dunn: I am a person, I should probably go to therapy about this instead of talking to you on The Sporkful, but um, so I am a person who because I, a lot of my identity in my teens and twenties was wrapped up in being like the food friend, you know, the one who had every cookbook, was a really competent cook, would invite people over for dinner. That was a, that was really a big part of my identity in my friend group and in my family. And when I had kids, and not only had much less time, but also felt much more, um, sort of, physically overstimulated. When you have little kids, you're touched all the time. You're, you're just, there's a, it's a very sort of tactile, physical experience. As is cooking. Cooking is all about, you know, a physicality. And it's about the smells. And it's about the, the, you know, using your hands and all of that. And that's something that I loved when I was working in, you know, when I was writing during the day. But when I had these little kids, it was just something I didn't need anymore. And so I became really sort of resentful of, of needing to cook. But really conflicted because I felt like being a mother who didn't cook from scratch for her kids was like a really jarring idea. I'd always assumed I'd be that mother who was making all the baby food from scratch and like just doing, feeding my kids a hundred foods before they were one. And I just couldn't pull it off. And that wass really difficult for me.

Dan Pashman: Over the years, Liz has gotten better at balancing cooking with the rest of her life. She says one breakthrough has been to see past another lie, one that’s taken hold with the rise of foodie culture -- that to be a great home cook you have to always be trying something new, you have to be able to cook a hundred dishes from a dozen different cuisines. Instead, Liz has done what her parents and grandparents did-- cook a handful of recipes, over and over again, so that they *become* fast and easy, for her.

Liz Dunn: It's actually an incredibly, pleasing and gratifying feeling cooking things repeatedly and and honing them. I don't know, there's something very comforting to me about cooking and recooking a dish over and over again and having it be part of my repertoire and I think that we're sort of actively discouraged from cooking that way now because of the focus on novelty. Again, I think very much driven by the, I've called it the recipe industrial complex, which is very dramatic, um, that that's trying to, you know, encourage us to get interested in new recipes, um, which have their time in place. I just don't think their time in place is 5:30 on a Tuesday night when, you know, in my case, you've got like three kids who just ran through the door and they're hungry and you realize that, you know, you should have actually started this project at four o'clock. And occasionally on a weekend I will do something that's a little bit more complicated, but I really have given that up for weeknights. I've just decided it's like, you know, not today Satan.

Dan Pashman: [LAUGHS]

MUSIC

That was Liz Dunn, you can check out her newsletter that she writes with Jane Black. It's called Consumed. Find it at consumed.substack.com. You can also find all of Chris Kimball's work at 177 Milk Street.com, and check out his podcast Milk Street Radio. And if you want to read more of Tom Scocca's work, he runs the publication Indignity. Find it at Indignity.net.

