Is Halal Pork… Possible?

The writer Aymann Ismail, a practicing Muslim, grew up not eating pork. But as he got older, he became curious about why eating pork was a line that even less observant Muslims wouldn’t cross. So when a new loophole product hit the market, Aymann was faced with a choice — one that brought up questions of faith, tradition, and whether changing your food habits changes who you are.

Aymann’s memoir is Becoming Baba: Fatherhood, Faith, and Finding Meaning in America. Leah Koenig’s latest cookbook is Portico: Cooking and Feasting in Rome's Jewish Kitchen, and her newsletter is The Jewish Table.

This episode originally aired on March 7, 2022, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, Jared O’Connell, and Fernanda Aguero. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, and Jared O'Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

"On The Floor" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

“Private Detective” by Cullen Fitzpatrick

“Midnight Grind” by Cullen Fitzpatrick

“Silhouette” by Erick Anderson

"Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia

“Pong” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

“Steady” by Cullen Fitzpatrick

“When You’re Away” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

“Legend” by Erick Anderson

Photo courtesy of Aymann Ismail..

