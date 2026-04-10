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Live: Kenji López-Alt No Longer Calls His Recipes “The Best” (Reheat)

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Apr 10, 2026
Live: Kenji López-Alt No Longer Calls His Recipes “The Best” (Reheat)

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Chef, YouTuber, and cookbook author J. Kenji López-Alt joins Dan on stage at Swedish American Hall in San Francisco to celebrate the release of Kenji's new book, The Wok: Recipes and Techniques. It wouldn't be a Kenji interview without some science, so we delve into what's happening, thermodynamically, when you cook with a wok. But we also go deep on how Kenji became the internet cooking science guru that he is today – and how his feelings about that role have changed in recent years. If you've ever googled a recipe plus the word "Kenji," you won't want to miss this conversation.

This episode originally aired on March 14, 2022, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, Jared O'Connell, and Ameeta Ganatra. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Kameel Stanley, Jared O'Connell, and India Rice. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Summer Of Our Lives" by Stephen Clinton Sullivan
  • “Clean” by JT Bates
  • "Mellophone" by JT Bates
  • "Hot Night" by Calvin Dashielle
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "New Old" by JT Bates
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Ashley Wacker.

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