  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Lunchtime With The Simpsons (Reheat)

Posted by

Feb 13, 2026
Lunchtime With The Simpsons (Reheat)
Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume

Every Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Dan’s dreams come true when he visits The Simpsons writers’ room to talk about the role food plays on the show and behind the scenes. Turns out the writers are just as obsessed with food as all of the show’s food jokes suggest. Plus, Simpsons creator Matt Groening explains how new technologies have changed the show’s food jokes over time.

This episode originally aired on August 13, 2018, and May 30, 2022, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Aviva DeKornfeld. It was mixed by Dan Dzula and Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Jared O’Connell, Kameel Stanley, and India Rice. This update was produced by Gianna Palmer.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Stacks" by Erick Anderson
  • "Coming for A Change" by Stephen Sullivan
  • "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

Right now, Sporkful listeners can get three months free of the SiriusXM app by going to siriusxm.com/sporkful. Get all your favorite podcasts, more than 200 ad-free music channels curated by genre and era, and live sports coverage with the SiriusXM app.

View Transcript



Filed under //                                         

comments powered by Disqus