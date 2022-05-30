10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards Webby Awards
10 BEST PODCASTS OF 2021 New York Times BEST FOOD PODCAST James Beard Awards, Webby Awards

Lunchtime With The Simpsons

May 30, 2022
Lunchtime With The Simpsons
Dan’s dreams come true when he visits The Simpsons writers’ room to talk about the role food plays on the show and behind the scenes. Turns out the writers are just as obsessed with food as all of the show’s food jokes suggest. Plus, Simpsons creator Matt Groening explains how new technologies have changed the show’s food jokes over time.

This episode originally aired on August 13, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Aviva DeKornfeld, and was mixed by Dan Dzula. The Sporkful production team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O’Hara, Johanna Mayer, Tracey Samuelson, and Jared O’Connell.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Stacks" by Erick Anderson
  • "Coming for A Change" by Stephen Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Dan Pashman

View Transcript



