Reheat: Why Roy Wood Jr. Sees Pros To Bad Service And Confederate Flags

May 24, 2024
Reheat: Why Roy Wood Jr. Sees Pros To Bad Service And Confederate Flags

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

Comedian and Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. is known for his thoughtful and pointed takes on race. He joins us to discuss McRib conspiracy theories, the dangers of touring the South as a black comic, and the advantages of bad service and Confederate flags. Plus Roy talks about what he learned about food from his father over the course of their conflicted relationship.

This episode originally aired on February 11, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Ngofeen Mputubwele, with editing by Gianna Palmer and mixing by Jared O'Connell. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Transcription by Emily Nguyen.

This episode contains explicit language.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Happy Jackson" by Ken Brahmstedt
  • "Sidewalk Chalk" by Hayley Briasco
  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • "Comin For A Change" by Stephen Sullivan

Photo courtesy of Roy Wood Jr.

