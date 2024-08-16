  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
Reheat: Christopher Kimball Finds Pleasure In Pain

Aug 16, 2024
Reheat: Christopher Kimball Finds Pleasure In Pain

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

The founder of Milk Street hates celebrations and says pleasure is annoying. This week, Chris Kimball tells us why he thinks cooking is supposed to be hard, and how he got this way. Plus, he and Dan bond over their shared food obsessiveness and clash over their differences in the kitchen -- and in life.

This episode originally aired on August 25, 2019, and was produced by Dan Pashman. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Ella Barnes. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this show by Black Label Music:

- "Stacks" by Erick Anderson

- "Everything Will Be Alright" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

- "Simple Song" by Chris Bierden

- "Out To Lunch" by Chris Bierden

- "Young And Free" by Cullen Fitzpatrick

Photo courtesy of Milk Street

