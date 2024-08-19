  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
When Is A Taco Legally A Sandwich?

Aug 19, 2024
When Is A Taco Legally A Sandwich?
Why are politicians trying to ban lab-grown meat? Is Chipotle secretly serving smaller portions? And just how good is that new cereal mix by Jason and Travis Kelce? We dig into these questions and more in this edition of the Salad Spinner, our rapid-fire roundtable discussion of the hottest and oddest recent food news. Joining us in the Spinner are Josh Scherer and Nicole Enayati, co-hosts of the Mythical Kitchen podcast A Hot Dog Is A Sandwich. Nicole and Josh have lots of opinions on 7-Eleven egg salad sandos, age restrictions in restaurants, and whether it’s okay to define a taco as a sandwich in court.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Nora Ritchie, and Jared O'Connell. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode by Black Label Music:

  • "Party Hop" by Jack Ventimiglia
  • “Make Up Your Mind” by Tim Moyo
  • “White Sands” by Black Label Productions
  • “The Huxtables” by Kenneth J. Brahmstedt

Photo courtesy of Mythical Kitchen

