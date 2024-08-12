  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
A Car Crash Saved Jameela Jamil’s Life

Aug 12, 2024
Jameela Jamil may be best known for her role on the NBC show The Good Place. On the show, her character’s nonprofit work is a punchline, but in real life, Jameela’s activism on issues of fatphobia and sexism is no joke. She’s spoken in UK Parliament and successfully lobbied social media companies to change how they operate. Now, she hosts the podcast I Weigh where she talks with experts and celebrities about mental health, body image, and activism. This week on The Sporkful, Jameela talks with Dan about her struggles with disordered eating, and how a car accident helped her reframe her relationship with food. They also argue over whether to dunk or not to dunk, and Jameela reveals how she once knocked down a very famous actor to abscond with a stash of stolen steaks.

Please note: This episode contains explicit language, as well as discussion of eating disorders. If you or someone you know are affected by an eating disorder, get more information from the National Eating Disorders Association online or by calling their helpline: 800-931-2237.

The Sporkful production team includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Ella Barnes. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

