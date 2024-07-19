  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards
  • Webby Awards
  • 10 BEST PODCASTS OF THE YEAR
  • New York Times
  • BEST FOOD PODCAST
  • James Beard Awards & Webby Awards

Reheat: Confessions of a Ballpark Food Vendor

Posted by

Jul 19, 2024
Reheat: Confessions of a Ballpark Food Vendor

Every other Friday, we reach into our deep freezer and reheat an episode to serve up to you. We're calling these our Reheats. If you have a show you want reheated, send us an email or voice memo at hello@sporkful.com, and include your name, your location, which episode, and why.

In this episode of the Sporkful, a former Shea Stadium food vendor tells Dan about the worst gig in the ballpark. Plus a North Carolina peanut man tells us how they get the salt inside the shell, and Mike Pesca from The Gist tells us how much free advertising Cracker Jack got from being included in "Take Me Out To The Ball Game".

This episode originally aired on July 29, 2018, and was produced by Dan Pashman, Anne Saini, and Kristen Meinzer. The Sporkful team now includes Dan Pashman, Emma Morgenstern, Andres O'Hara, Nora Ritchie, Jared O'Connell, and Ella Barnes. Publishing by Shantel Holder and transcription by Emily Nguyen.

Interstitial music in this episode from Black Label Music:

- "Stay For The Summer" by William Van De Crommert

- "Mother Trucker" by Steve Pierson

- "Soul Good" by Lance Conrad

Photo courtesy of Peter Miller/flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

 

View Transcript



Filed under //                                     

comments powered by Disqus