Cookbooks That Need ‘The Grandma Disclaimer’ (Live)

Posted by

Jul 22, 2024
Food writer Khushbu Shah and chef Edy Massih each released their first cookbooks this spring. Both works are part of a new generation of cookbooks that take inspiration from specific cuisines without being beholden to them. These books aren’t about preservation — they’re a reflection of their authors’ specific experiences. Which is why Khushbu and Edy may not do it the way your grandmother does it. They join Dan live on stage at Cookbook Fest in Napa to reflect on what they learned writing their first cookbooks, the perils of choosing which salt to use in recipes, and what happens when you decide to pick a fight with the publisher. 

Khushbu’s book is called Amrikan: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora and Edy’s book is Keep It Zesty: A Celebration of Lebanese Flavors and Culture from Edy’s Grocer. If you want to win a copy of one of these books, sign up for our newsletter by August 19. If you’re already on our mailing list, you’re already entered to win. Open to US and Canada addresses only.

